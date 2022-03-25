Lady Vol freshman, Sara Puckett, driven by her father

"When she kicked it, I just said, 'Lord, please let her make it,'” said Joey Puckett as he spoke on her daughter's three-pointer in the NCAA Second Round.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was the shot heard around the world. Well, at least around college basketball.

With 0:19 seconds left in Tennessee's NCAA Second Round game versus Belmont, freshman Sara Puckett showed the ice in her veins.

“When she kicked it I just said, 'Lord, please let her make it,'" said Joey Puckett, Sara's dad.

Puckett drained a three-pointer to give the Lady Vols the go-ahead lead and secure a spot in Tennessee’s first Sweet 16 since 2016.

"I was very ready for it," Puckett said. "I knew my teammates had all that confidence in me which made me feel so free out there to do the gift God gave me to do, which is to shoot the basketball."

Right after the game ended Sara Puckett found her dad, Joey, in the stands to celebrate the moment with him.

"To see my dad, he was in tears," Puckett said. "I had to go over there. He's the one that got me into basketball. To be able to share that moment with him, it was amazing."

Puckett’s success during her freshman season extends well beyond one game-winning shot.

"It was a special moment." Joey Puckett said. "It's something she's worked hard for and as a kid. You dream of that moment. I've watched the video a thousand times. It makes me feel good."

She’s been a consistent staple off the bench for Tennessee, averaging 7 points per game and four rebounds.

Now, as the Lady Vols gear up to face number-one seed Louisville, the excitement continues for the Puckett family, as Sara chose Tennessee over Louisville during her recruitment.

"It was a tough decision, but she felt when Coach Harper came for the home visit, she said, 'I knew then where I wanted to go.'" Joey Puckett said. "It's going to be a fun Saturday."