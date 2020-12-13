Lady Vol game against No. 23 Texas postponed

Just hours before the game was set to begin, Texas announced the game would be postponed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Just hours before Tennessee's scheduled tipoff against No. 23 Texas, the Longhorns announced the game in Austin, Texas would be postponed because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues within the Texas program.

"In accordance with Big 12 Conference women's basketball interruption guidelines, the Texas-Tennessee women's basketball game scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, has been postponed because of contact tracing issues within the Texas program," the University said in a statement.

No word as to if there will be a scheduled make-up game between these two teams.

This is the second game to be canceled or postponed this season for Tennessee. Its season opener against Florida A&M was postponed after the Rattlers decided to opt out of the 2020-21 women's basketball season.

