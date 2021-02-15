Lady Vol game vs. Mississippi State postponed due to winter weather

Inclement weather and travel issues were listed as the reason for the postponement.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — No. 21 Tennessee women's basketball will no longer play Mississippi State on Tuesday night because of inclement weather and travel issues the SEC announced on Monday evening. A makeup date has not been set.

The winter weather that's impacted much of the Southeast was the driving factor in the cancellation. Mississippi State announced campus would be closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm.

The Lady Vols played Texas A&M on Sunday in College Station, spent the night in Texas and are still having problems returning to Knoxville because of the storm.

Postponements and cancellations have been a problem for Tennessee all season, usually due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Lady Vols have paused basketball activities twice after a positive test result.

When the ice storm has hit and you’re stuck in a room with a stage...



𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙏𝙤𝙥 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙡: 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂 𝓥𝓸𝓵𝓼 𝓔𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷



Cast your vote for your favorite Lady Vol to take the runway with a like! — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) February 15, 2021