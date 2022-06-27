Lady Vol Softball adds 2 transfers to next season's roster

Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly announced the signing of transfer student-athlete Mackenzie Donihoo and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos to the Lady Vol program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball has added two dynamic transfers to next season's roster. Head coach Karen Weekly announced Monday the signing of Mackenzie Donihoo and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos to the Lady Vol program.

Both players have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2023 spring season.

Donihoo spent the last three seasons at the University of Oklahoma. She has played in 115 career games with 73 starts, hitting .317 with 64 runs scored, 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 65 RBIs since 2020. She was a key part of Oklahoma's 2021 Women's College World Series national championship team.

"I love the passion and grit Mackenzie brings to the game," Weekly said to UT Athletics. "She has proven herself on the biggest stage in softball. She's versatile and can play on both the dirt and grass. We're excited she's a Lady Vol."

Donihoo was rated as a top-50 player for the Class of 2019 by FloSoftball during her senior year of high school.