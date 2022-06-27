Lady Vol Softball adds 2 transfers to next season's roster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball has added two dynamic transfers to next season's roster. Head coach Karen Weekly announced Monday the signing of Mackenzie Donihoo and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos to the Lady Vol program.
Both players have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2023 spring season.
Donihoo spent the last three seasons at the University of Oklahoma. She has played in 115 career games with 73 starts, hitting .317 with 64 runs scored, 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 65 RBIs since 2020. She was a key part of Oklahoma's 2021 Women's College World Series national championship team.
"I love the passion and grit Mackenzie brings to the game," Weekly said to UT Athletics. "She has proven herself on the biggest stage in softball. She's versatile and can play on both the dirt and grass. We're excited she's a Lady Vol."
Donihoo was rated as a top-50 player for the Class of 2019 by FloSoftball during her senior year of high school.
Koutsoyanopulos spent two season at Arizona where she appeared in 102 games, including 27 starts a sophomore outfielder. She was a member of Italy's national team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"Giulia has an intensity and competitive fire that bring the term 'old school' to mind," Weekly told UT Athletics. "She just loves to play softball. Her drive to compete and get better is off the charts. I look forward to coaching her."
Koutsoyanopulos was a top-50 prospect out of high school. She played travel ball for OC Batbusters alongside All-SEC Lady Vol infielder Zaida Puni.
Donihoo and Koutsoyanopulos join 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year Payton Gottshall as Tennessee's transfer additions for the 2022-23 recruiting class. The Lady Vols will bring in 10 true freshmen next year as well, making up a class that was rated No. 7 in the country by Extra Inning Softball.