Lady Vol softball doubleheader canceled after positive COVID-19 test

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee softball's doubleheader against Tennessee Tech was canceled out of "an abundance of caution" after a positive COVID-19 test among the Lady Vols' Tier 1 personnel, the team announced on Tuesday.

The NCAA had defined Tier 1 personnel as student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

There is no word yet as to how this impacts the rest of the games scheduled for the Lady Vols this week. Tennessee is currently set to play a road SEC series against Mississippi State, starting Friday.