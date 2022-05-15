Lady Vol softball gets home field to start NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee softball team is going dancing once again, and once again Lady Vols get to kick off the NCAA Tournament on home field.
Tennessee drew the No. 11 seed in the 2022 tournament, and the Lady Vols will host Campbell to start the Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The other teams in the Knoxville Regional will be Oregon State and Ohio State. Regional play will take place from May 20-22.
Oregon State and Ohio State will start the schedule off on Friday, May 20 at 4 p.m. The Lady Vols and Camels are set to square off at 6:30 p.m. that day.
The team fell just outside of the top eight seeds that will have a chance to host an NCAA Super Regional.
The Lady Vols have now qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 18 straight seasons, and have hosted the Knoxville Regional for 17 seasons in a row. UT last advanced to the Super Regionals in 2019, and made it to the Women's College World Series in 2015. The team finished as the WCWS Runner-Up in 2007 and 2013.