Lady Vol softball gets home field to start NCAA Tournament

Tennessee earns No. 11 seed and will host an NCAA Regional round for the 17th season in a row. The Lady Vols begin tournament play against Campbell.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee softball team is going dancing once again, and once again Lady Vols get to kick off the NCAA Tournament on home field.

Tennessee drew the No. 11 seed in the 2022 tournament, and the Lady Vols will host Campbell to start the Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The other teams in the Knoxville Regional will be Oregon State and Ohio State. Regional play will take place from May 20-22.

Oregon State and Ohio State will start the schedule off on Friday, May 20 at 4 p.m. The Lady Vols and Camels are set to square off at 6:30 p.m. that day.

𝐖𝐄'𝐑𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 🏡



See y'all at SPL this weekend for the @NCAASoftball Knoxville Regional!#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/sPOpnGjN5D — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 15, 2022

The team fell just outside of the top eight seeds that will have a chance to host an NCAA Super Regional.