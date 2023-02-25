Lady Vol softball head coach Karen Weekly notches 1,000th win at Tennessee

Weekly and her husband, Ralph, joined the program as co-head coaches in 2002. The Lady Vols defeated UIC on Saturday to help the coach earn her 1,000th win at UT.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly earned her 1,000th win on Rocky Top when the Lady Vols defeated UIC on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader in Tampa, Florida.

Weekly joined the program as a co-head coach with her husband Ralph in 2002 and became the team's sole head coach at the start of the 2022 season following Ralph's retirement.

Weekly has been vital in building Tennessee's status as a softball powerhouse. She helped the Lady Vols become the first SEC school to reach the Women's College World Series in 2007, and led Tennessee to its first-ever No. 1 ranking that same year.

Weekly is the second-winningest Lady Vol coach across all sports, trailing only legendary women's basketball coach Pat Summitt, who amassed 1,098 wins in her illustrious career.