KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Kickin' Chicken Classic on February 8 will be the beginning of a difficult season for Tennessee softball.

"I think it's the toughest schedule in the country," said co-head coach Ralph Weekly.

He has a point. From a non-conference perspective, the Lady Vols will play six of the Fast Pitch News Top 25 (No. 1 Florida State, No. 10 Michigan, No. 12 Oregon, No. 14 Texas, No. 20 James Madison and No. 24 Minnesota). That on top of playing in the SEC, a conference which had every team play in the postseason.

"When we first came here, and I've said this before, one of the things Pat Summitt told us is schedule tough, schedule tough out of conference. We've found in the past the RPI is the main thing that decides whether you go to the World Series or whatever, so we're hoping to get our kids seasoned early and be ready for a very tough conference schedule," said Ralph.

Another topic of discussion was the pitching staff. The Lady Vols will try to expand their rotation, adding to the veteran group of junior Caylan Arnold and senior Matty Moss.

"Your ideal staff now is probably four pitchers and maybe that fourth one is somebody who can play other positions for you and pitching is a part time role, but you definitely need three that you feel really confident going to at any point in time," said co-head coach Karen Weekly.

Weekly says it's due in part to better hitting practices being taught at an earlier age. Players are coming to college with a lot of experience and talent behind their bats.

So who is the third pitcher to join Arnold and Moss on the mound? Freshman Ashley Rogers might just be the answer. From Athens, Tennessee, Rogers was the 2017 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year and the Extra Inning Softball High School Player of the year.

"Ashley Rogers is very composed. I think the thing I like most about her is her mental game, so when you see that in a freshman, it bodes well for the things she can do," said Karen Weekly.

Ralph Weekly echoed the same thought and said a big reason for the Lady Vols coming up short in the Super Regionals the past two seasons had a lot to do with the opposing teams being comfortable with the pitching staff Tennessee had available.

"I think going to a four person staff gives us a lot better look on the last few days of the season."

Tennessee has a big hole to fill in the infield with the departure of one of the best hitters in the country last season, Meghan Gregg. For now, Karen Weekly said junior Chelsea Seggern may slide to shortstop while freshman Grace Osbron continues to heal from a broken leg she suffered last summer.

The season starts on February 8 with the beginning of the Kickin' Chicken Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The first home game will be on February 22 against Kansas as part of the Tennessee Classic at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.