No. 4 Lady Vol softball unaffected by rain delays, earn 9-1 run-rule win over Indiana in Knoxville Regional

Tennessee emerged from an over-five-hour rain delay to topple the Hoosiers. The Lady Vols are now one win away from advancing to the Super Regional.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth-ranked Tennessee softball team weathered over five hours of rain delays in a run-rule effort against Indiana at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Saturday's NCAA Knoxville Regional matchup.

UT pitcher Ashley Rogers faced a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the third inning before rain delays derailed the Lady Vols' game against the Hoosiers. The delay ended up lasting five hours and 14 minutes, but Rogers was back out after the wait and secured a clutch strikeout to get out of trouble in the eventual 9-1 victory.

Rylie West's fourth-inning, two-out grand slam gave Tennessee the run differential it needed to end the game in five innings, but long balls powered the Lady Vols prior to the delay as well. Kiki Milloy tallied two home runs including a big fly in the first Lady Vol at-bat of the game and Mackenzie Donihoo's two-run blast turned out to be the game-winner in the contest.

Milloy re-established herself as the top home-run hitter in college softball with her nation-leading 24th and 25th home runs of the season. She is now just one away from the SEC record, set by Alabama's Bailey Hemphill and Mississippi St.'s Mia Davidson, both in 2019.