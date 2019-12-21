KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its list of eligible candidates this week and for the first time, Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings was among the group. Catchings joins many other high-profile first-time nominees including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash.

Catchings won a national championship with the Lady Vols in 1998, won a WNBA title in 2012, was a 10x WNBA All-Star and won four Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2020 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 14th in Chicago, Illinois. The entire Class of 2020, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia in early April.

The Enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield, Mass., August 29, 2020. Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony and various events surrounding the ceremony will be on-sale at a later date.