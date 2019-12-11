KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols have lost a starter just two games into the season after sophomore Zaay Green went down with a torn ACL.

Tennessee announced the injury moments before tip-off against Notre Dame on Monday night. Green injured her knee at practice on Saturday and will be out indefinitely. She led the team in scoring and minutes through two games and was an All-SEC Freshman team selection last season.

Sophomore Jazmine Massengill replaced Green in the starting lineup Monday against Notre Dame.