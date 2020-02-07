Lady Vols add 5-star guard commitment for class of 2021

Franklin County's Brooklynn Miles is the fourth player to commit to the Lady Vols for 2021.

5-star Kentucky guard Brooklynn Miles announced on Wednesday she will be traveling south to play college ball: she is now committed to the Lady Vols as part of the class of 2021.

ESPN ranks Miles as the No. 46 overall player in the country and the No. 9 point guard in the class of 2021.

ESPN's Dan Olson said of Miles she is an "athletic lead-guard with unselfish persona motors in transition game; a speed merchant, tough to contain in the open court, breaks down the defense, finishes plays to the rim, passes in traffic; a defensive menace; one of the fastest prospects in the class of 2021."

The Lady Vols now have four players committed to the Class of 2021, three of them are 5-star prospects:

5-star guard Kaiya Wynn

5-star guard Brooklynn Miles

5-star forward Karoline Striplin