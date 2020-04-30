KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols stay in-state to add a 5-star guard to its ranks: Ensworth's Kaiya Wynn committed to the Lady Vols on Thursday afternoon. ESPNW ranks Kaiya Wynn as a top 25 prospect in the Class of 2021.

Wynn joins Geneva County High School's Karoline Striplin as the two current commits for next year's class, both are 5-star prospects per ESPNW.

Tennessee is adding two more players as part of the Class of 2020. Two guards, Destiny Salary and Tess Darby, signed and will join the Lady Vols this season.