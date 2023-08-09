Lady Vols add former McDonald's All-American to 2024-2025 roster

Cooper played last season as a freshman on the Gamecocks. Coming out of high school, she was a five-star recruit and a 2022 McDonald's All-American. She will sit out next season because she transferred outside the NCAA's portal window, but will be eligible as a sophomore in the 2024-2025 season.



"We are thrilled to welcome Talaysia to our Lady Vol family," Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said in a statement. "We recruited her heavily when she was in high school and are very familiar with the quality of person and player we are getting. We look forward to Talaysia blending with our current team, learning the system, working hard and preparing herself to become an active contributor as a redshirt sophomore in 2024-25."