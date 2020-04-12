x
Lady Vols add Furman to schedule, tip-off set for December 10

The Lady Vols basketball team has added a home game next week against Furman. Tip-off is set for 7 pm.
Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols guard Rae Burrell (12) goes to the basket against East Tennessee State Lady Buccaneers center Jakhyia Davis (24) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee women's basketball team (2-0) has added a home game against Furman on Thursday, December 10. 

Tip-off against Furman (1-1) is set for 7 pm on SECN+. 

Tennessee and Furman have met four times in program history. The Lady Vols have won all four games in the series. The two programs have not played since March 18th, 2000. 

Furman is picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference this season.

The Paladins are led by redshirt senior wing Tierra Hodges, a preseason All-Southern Conference Team selection. Hodges averaged 11.9 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game last season.

