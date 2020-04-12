Lady Vols add Furman to schedule, tip-off set for December 10

The Lady Vols basketball team has added a home game next week against Furman. Tip-off is set for 7 pm.

Tennessee women's basketball team (2-0) has added a home game against Furman on Thursday, December 10.

Tip-off against Furman (1-1) is set for 7 pm on SECN+.

Tennessee and Furman have met four times in program history. The Lady Vols have won all four games in the series. The two programs have not played since March 18th, 2000.

Furman is picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference this season.