Lady Vols advance to NCAA tournament second round, defeats MTSU, 87-62

Davis and Burrell combined for 46 of Tennessee's total points. They are the highest scoring duo at Tennessee since Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catching in 1998-99.

The Tennessee women's basketball team advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating MTSU Sunday, 87 to 62.

At halftime, Tennessee and MTSU were all tied up. Then, the Lady Vols outscored the Lady Raiders in the third quarter 23-10, gaining momentum in the second half.

Tennessee was led in scoring by senior guard Rennia Davis. Davis finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Rae Burrell added 22 points and 7 rebounds.

Tamari Key also added double-digit scoring with 13 points. Kasi Kushkituah added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

The Lady Vols were dominate inside, especially in the second half. Tennessee outrebounded MTSU 56 to 21 and outscored the Lady Raiders in the paint by 22 points.

Tennessee forced 14 turnovers and scored 21 points in transition.