Lady Vols announce 2020-2021 schedule

Tennessee will begin its season on Nov. 27 with a home game against Florida A&M.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee women's basketball program announced its 2020-2021 schedule on Friday morning, which includes 16 SEC games and 8 non-conference games.

"Finalizing our game schedule has required a lot of patience and flexibility. There were a lot of moving parts. While this is not the schedule we started with, we are excited to have the opportunity to play games," head coach Kellie Harper said.

The Lady Vols begin the season with three home games: Nov. 27 against Florida A&M, Nov. 28 against Western Kentucky and Dec. 1 against ETSU. From there Tennessee will play two road games (at West Virginia and at Texas) before playing two more home games (vs. Jackson State and vs. Lipscomb) before beginning conference play.

As for the SEC, Tennessee will face five conference opponents ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 14 Arkansas. It starts the conference schedule with a road contest against Texas A&M on New Year's Eve.

The final non-conference game for Tennessee will be Jan. 21, a home game against No. 3 UConn.

Kellie Harper is entering her second season as head coach at Tennessee. Senior Rennia Davis returns and was chosen for the third straight season as a member of the Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watch List.