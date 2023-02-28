Two UT women's basketball seniors selected to All-SEC First Team

Tennessee was one of three schools to put a pair of players on the first team, joining South Carolina and LSU.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball seniors Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson were selected to the All-SEC First Team by the league's coaches, the SEC office announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Horston was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team for the second straight season. She is only the fourth Lady Vol since 2012 to do that in back-to-back campaigns.

Horston ranks second for Tennessee in scoring. She stands 9th in the SEC in rebounding and assists per game, and she is 10th in the league in scoring.

Jackson made the First Team in her first year at UT, after making Second Team in 2019-2020 while at Mississippi State.