Lady Vols beat ETSU to improve to 2-0

Tuesday night's win was the 22nd consecutive victory over the Buccaneers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rae Burrell scored an early season-high 20 points to lead the Lady Vols to a 67-50 win over ETSU on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The victory is Tennessee's 22nd consecutive over the Buccaneers and lifts Tennessee's record to 2-0.

"We have seen this all summer, all fall. She has been consistently playing this way," head coach Kellie Harper said about Burrell. "She's playing with so much confidence right now."

Rennia Davis and Jordan Horston also scored in double-figures, recording 15 and 12 points, respectively. The Lady Vols never trailed, shooting 44 percent.

The defense contributed to the win, forcing 22 turnovers. Tennessee out-rebounded ETSU 43-21, while collecting 16 steals and blocking five shots. The Bucs knocked down just 32 percent of their shots and did not score in the final 5:37 of the game.

Despite the big win, the Lady Vols turned the ball over 24 times. Coach Harper believes her players need to value the basketball more and take better care of it.

"I thought we were trying to do too much with the basketball," Harper said.