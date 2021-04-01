Lady Vols cleared to resume practices, prep for Thursday SEC game

Team activities were paused Dec. 29.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Lady Vols can go back to practices and game preparation after a pause of several days due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The athletic department announced the all-clear Monday. Activities were paused after the positive test early last week.

The UT women, who are 6-1 and have yet to play an SEC game, will return to practice Tuesday, according to the announcement.

The squad is next set to play Arkansas, which is 10-2 and 1-1 in SEC play, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

As a result of the test, the team had to postpone games against Texas A&M and Kentucky.