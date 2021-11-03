Lady Vols coast in exhibition against Georgia College 108-44

Five different Tennessee players scored in double figures in the team's tune-up for the regular season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball had no problems on Wednesday night in their exhibition against Georgia College, winning 108-44 in the tune-up for the regular season.

Five different Lady Vols scored in double figures. Senior guard/forward Rae Burrell led the way with 18 points in just 16 minutes on the court. Guard Jordan Horston scored 14 points.

Tennessee started the game on a 15-0 run, applying a lot of defensive pressure en route to a rout.

"That was fun to get that game under our belt," Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said. "There's a lot of positives to build on, there's a lot of things to correct and work on in the next week. It's a good start. We have it on film. We'll have some great sessions this week and think we will be a better basketball team the next time we take the court."

Harper went up against her brother in this one. Her sibling Ross Jolly is the head coach of Georgia College.

The moment Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met up her brother, and head coach of Georgia College, Ross Jolly pregame. pic.twitter.com/1g4EuJ2E9c — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) November 3, 2021