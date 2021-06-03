Lady Vols defeat Ole Miss in SEC Tournament, advance to semifinals

A second half rally for the Lady Vols led them to a 77-72 win over Ole Miss. Tennessee will face South Carolina in the semifinals Saturday.

The Tennessee women's basketball team is safe for another round in the SEC Tournament.

A second half rally led the Lady Vols to a 77-72 win over Ole Miss.

Senior guard Rennia Davis led Tennessee in scoring with 33 points and 14 rebounds, earning her 38th career double-double.

Junior guard Rae Burrell added 18 points, and 7 rebounds.

Davis and Burrell combined for 51 of Tennessee's 77 points.

Ole Miss's defense was swarming and it limited Tennessee early. The Lady Vols committed 20 turnovers, and 12 of them were in the first half. Tennessee turned the ball over of 31 percent of their possessions.

Tennessee shot 70 percent from three, making seven threes against the Rebels. However, this game was won in the paint as Tennessee outrebounded Ole Miss by twenty and outscored them in the paint 32 to 26.