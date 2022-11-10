Lady Vols defeat UMass 74-65 for first win of the season

The Lady Vols secured their first win in the second game of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols picked up their first win of the season over UMass in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night, but the 74-65 victory came at a cost.

Tennessee star Jordan Horston went down early in the second quarter after colliding with a Minutewomen defender.

She held her knee in pain as a concerned crowd looked on, and Horston had to be helped off the court.

She did not return to the game, and was not on the bench for the remainder of the contest.

The Lady Vols' depth proved pivotal in the matchup.

13 players saw action in the team’s home-opener and Rickea Jackson led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds.