Lady Vols defeat UMass 74-65 for first win of the season

The Lady Vols secured their first win in the second game of the season.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Lady Vols forward Keyen Green (13) dribbles past Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols picked up their first win of the season over UMass in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night, but the 74-65 victory came at a cost.

Tennessee star Jordan Horston went down early in the second quarter after colliding with a Minutewomen defender. 

She held her knee in pain as a concerned crowd looked on, and Horston had to be helped off the court. 

She did not return to the game, and was not on the bench for the remainder of the contest.

The Lady Vols' depth proved pivotal in the matchup. 

13 players saw action in the team’s home-opener and Rickea Jackson led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds.

Tennessee returns to action for a Top-25 battle against current No. 11 Indiana on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

