KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Lady Vols closed out 2019 on a high note, a 88-38 win against Howard, moving to 10-2 on the season. Four Tennessee players scored in double figures, led by sophomore Rae Burrell who finished with 18 points. Freshman guard Jessie Rennie notched a career-high 16 points, shooting 5/7 from three in the win against the Bison.

The 50-point margin of victory is the largest for the Lady Vols this season, but it's nowhere near the largest in program history. That record still belongs to the 2002-2003 team, which knocked off Puerto Rico-Mayaguez by 110 points.

The Lady Vols held Howard to just 18.8 percent from the field, five percent from three-point range. Tennessee added nine blocks and six steals on the defensive end.

Freshman Jordan Horston (14 points) scored in double figures for the third time in the last four games. Rennia Davis (16 points) has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

Tennessee will begin conference play with its next game, a home matchup against Missouri on Jan. 2. The game begins at 5 p.m.