Lady Vols fall short in fourth quarter, lose to No. 6 Texas A&M

Aggie free throws and Lady Vol turnovers proved to be the difference in this tight contest.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 16 Tennessee took No. 6 Texas A&M down to the wire on Sunday afternoon, but fell short of the upset in the fourth quarter, losing its second game in a row, 80-70 the final score.

Rennia Davis led the way for all scorers, racking up 25 points in the game, 13 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Rae Burrell added 18 points of her own. The two players had all 21 of Tennessee's fourth quarter points.

"I can look at that and see where we did a lot of really good things, the frustrating part is when you have a chance to win, when you are close to winning any game, but especially when you're going against this type of team, you've got to do it. We gave ourselves a chance, I'm proud of that, but you just want to finish it out," Harper said after the game.

Two of the biggest problem spots for Tennessee: turnovers and the free throw line. Texas A&M scored 18 points off of 15 Lady Vol turnovers. Tennessee also struggled to play defense without fouling against the Aggies. The Lady Vols committed 21 fouls in the game, 17 of them coming in the second half. Texas A&M shot 24/34 from the free throw line, while the Lady Vols shot just 11/15.

Lady Vols have played two games against top-six opponents, have been right in the thick of things in the fourth quarter, but have lost late:



No. 3 UConn (+4 going into the fourth, lost 67-61)



No. 6 Texas A&M (-2 going into the fourth, lost 80-70) — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) February 14, 2021