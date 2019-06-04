KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The no. 5 Lady Vols fell to no. 13 Auburn in Saturday's SEC series opener, 10-5.

The Tigers' 10 runs are the most given up by the Lady Vols since May 11, 2018. It is also the first loss to Auburn in Knoxville since 2011.

"You just have those losses once in a while, during a season and you have to look inside yourself as a player or coach determine what I could've done better," co-head coach Ralph Weekly said after the game.

The game was tied at 2-2 at the end of the first inning. Tennessee scored three runs in the second to take their only lead of the game.

Auburn's third baseman Tannon Snow took over the game from that point.

Snow hit two-run homers in the third and fifth innings to gave the Tigers the lead. With the bases loaded in the seventh, Snow hit a bases-clearing triple to give the Tigers breathing room on the scoreboard. She finished with a career-high 7 RBIs.

"We didn't perform in the pitching frame," coach Weekly said. "We didn't perform as an offense, we didn't perform as a defense."

Tennessee and Auburn softball came into Saturday's game tied for third in the SEC standings. The Tigers grabbed sole possession of third place with today's win.

Game two of this series takes place on Sunday at 6 p.m. eastern time.