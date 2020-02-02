COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Tennessee Lady Vols committed 21 turnovers in their 69-48 loss to the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The Turnovers led to 28 points for South Carolina.

This is Tennessee's seventh consecutive loss to a top-5 team.

Rennia Davis led Tennessee with 18 points, along with 10 rebounds. Tamari Key finished with nine blocked shots, but fouled out of the game.

Three Gamecocks finished in double-figures, with freshman Zia Cooke leading all scorers with 20 points.

The loss drops Tennessee to 17-5 and 7-2 in conference play. The Lady Vols host Mississippi State on Feb. 6.