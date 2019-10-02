STARKVILLE, Miss — The Lady Vols played tough in Starkville against the No. 6 Lady Bulldogs for three quarters, but Mississippi State pulled away in the fourth, 91-63 the final.

Tennessee took a huge blow before the game even got started. The team's leading scorer, sophomore guard Evina Westbrook, did not play. She was suspended for the game for violating team rules. Westbrook said she was late and missed a class. In a statement, Westbrook said "I take full responsibility for my actions... I apologize to my team."

In her place, Rennia Davis stepped up big time for the Lady Vols, scoring 29 points and grabbing 6 rebounds.

The Lady Vols trailed by just four at halftime after Meme Jackson and Rennia Davis hit back to back threes to close out the first 20 minutes.

The fourth quarter jhowever, was a different story.

The Lady Vols were outscored 30-14 in the final frame.

Mississippi State star Teaira McCowan led all scorers with 24 points grabbing 15 rebounds in the process.

Guard Jordan Danberry added 20 points of her own for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Vols are hanging on the edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble and risk missing the tournament for the first time in program history.

Tennessee has six regular season games left:

- Feb. 14 vs. Auburn

-Feb. 17 at Missouri

-Feb. 21 at Texas A&M

-Feb. 24 vs. South Carolina

-Feb. 28 vs. Vanderbilt

-Mar. 3 at Ole Miss