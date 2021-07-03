Lady Vols fall to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, 67-52

The Lady Vols had just two players score in double-figures. Tennessee shot 36% from the field and just 14% from three.

South Carolina is headed to the SEC Championship for the fifth time in six years.

The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee Saturday night in the semifinals, 67 to 52.

Turnovers cost the Lady Vols early as the committed 10 turnovers in the first half and South Carolina scored 16 points off those mistakes.

Junior guard Jordan Walker and sophomore guard Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols in scoring with 11 each. No other Tennessee player scored in double-figures.

Senior guard Rennia Davis had nine points and six rebounds, while junior guard Rae Burrell added nine points and five rebounds. These two were averaging 32 points per game combined.

At halftime, South Carolina led Tennessee, 39 to 25.

A 20 point third quarter sealed the deal for the Gamecocks as they led by twenty points throughout the fourth quarter.

South Carolina was led in scoring by Zia Cooke with 17 points. The Gamecocks had three players score in double-digits.

Now, the Lady Vols will wait for the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, March 15th to see who they will face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.