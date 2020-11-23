Lady Vols' first opponent, Florida A&M, cancels season after COVID-19 concerns

Tennessee was slated to host Florida A&M on Friday in Thompson-Boling Arena.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee's first opponent, Florida A&M, has canceled its season after COVID-19 concerns, the university announced on Monday. The Lady Vols were set to host Florida A&M on Friday at Thompson-Boling Arena in its season opener.

After beginning its preseason camp with limited players, the Rattlers determined that, "moving forward would not be feasible."

"We are very disappointed but obviously we are taking concerns and circumstances within the women's basketball program and COVID-19 very seriously. Student-athletes' health and safety is and will remain our top priority," Vice President and Director of Athletics at Florida A&M Kortne Gosha said. "The department of athletics and the University are committed to adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and making sure we keep every Rattler student-athlete safe."

10News has reached out to Tennessee for comment on the situation and has yet to hear back.

The next scheduled game for the Lady Vols is Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. against Western Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena.