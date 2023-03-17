x
Lady Vols' Tamari Key cites NIL, other perks as reasons for returning next season

Key announced she would be coming back on March 6 after missing the majority of the 2022-23 season after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs in December.
Credit: AP
FILE - Tennessee's Tamari Key, right, heads to the basket as Louisville's Olivia Cochran defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament on March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs, coach Kellie Harper said Thursday, Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vols' forward Tamari Key shed some more light on her decision to return for a fifth year next season, with a post on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Key cited Name, Image and Likeness deals and a number of other perks in a post that caught the attention of thousands of people, including Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings.

"Proud of you Tamari," Catchings wrote in a quote. "#SpeakYOURTruth."

Tamari Key said other factors in her decision to come back were getting another year to enjoy the school she loves and the ability to pursue multiple degrees while under scholarship. She also said the extra year will afford her more time to work on her game and get better in preparation for the WNBA Draft.

Key missed most of the 2022-23 season after doctors found blood clots in her lungs during testing. She announced she would return for a fifth season on March 6.

