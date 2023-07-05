Lady Vols get commit from Wake Forest transfer guard Jewel Spear

Spear is a two-time All-ACC selection. She was fifth in the conference in scoring last season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball picked up a commitment from Wake Forest transfer Jewel Spear on Thursday.

The guard was a second-team All-ACC selection last season and a first-team selection the year prior.

She was fifth in the ACC last season in scoring. As she averaged 16.5 points per game. She led the conference in scoring the year prior averaging 18.3 points per game.

She also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year. She shot 35.4% from three-point range.

She is the third guard the Lady Vols added to the roster this off-season as Destinee Wells transferred from Belmont, Knoxville native Avery Strickland transferred from Pittsburgh and now Spear joins the team.