Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston named SEC Player of the Week

Horston averaged 15.5 points. 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in Tennessee's two wins on Friday and Saturday.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) drives to the basket during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Central Florida on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball guard Jordan Horston was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday.

She received  Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament honors at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas this past weekend after averaging  15.5 points. 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Tennessee picked up two wins against Kansas and Oklahoma State with Horston leading the way.

Against Kansas, she had 4 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Against Oklahoma State, she had 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Lady Vols play against Tennessee Tech in their next game on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena at 6 p.m.

