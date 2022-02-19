Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston out for at least a few weeks with an arm injury

Horston suffered a fractured dislocation of the elbow on Thursday. It's uncertain if she'll return this season. The guard is a national player of the year candidate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball guard Jordan Horston will be out and the team will be without their national player of the year candidate for the foreseeable future, head coach Kellie Harper said on Saturday.

Horston suffered a fractured dislocation of the elbow on Thursday in a loss against Alabama in the final minutes of the contest.

Harper said that will force her to miss at least a few weeks, but there is no specific timeline for her return. Harper said it is uncertain if Horston will return this season, but the door is open.

Harper said they will continue to monitor Horston's status, but they want the injury to heal correctly first and foremost.

The guard is averaging 16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season. Horston led the team in all those categories and also was second on the team in blocks.

She was named a Naismith Player of the Year finalist earlier this month. She is also a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation's best shooting guard.