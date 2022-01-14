Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston says she wants to bring Tennessee back to its former success

"The legacy that comes with Tennessee is something that makes you want to play harder," she said after a win against Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball guard Jordan Horston was not shy when she spoke about her want to bring success to the Lady Vols program, similar to what it once had, after the team's win against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

The team was ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Poll earlier this week for the first time since 2015. For the first time since the 2014-2015 season, the Lady Vols have started conference play 5-0.

When asked about bringing the program back to previous successes, she talked about her competitive spirit.

"I will always want to give my all, all the time," she said. "Because, why not? It's Tennessee. The legacy that comes with Tennessee is something that makes you want to play harder."

This team has a common goal. Forward Tamari Key spoke about how this team wants to improve but also be a part of returning the team back to its former glory.

Horston said the team is close and has common goals.

"We all just want to play for each other and play hard," she said. "I feel like we've been doing that. There is a lot of room for growth. You know I love this group of girls and I wouldn't want to do it with nobody else."

Tennessee plays again on Sunday in a top 25 matchup against No. 19 Kentucky. That game is a part of We Back Pat Week.