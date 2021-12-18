Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper expresses concern over COVID-19 cancellations in sports

"Well I think all coaches right now are concerned," Harper said following a 74-62 loss to Stanford on Saturday night. "We do the best we can, we handle the protocols the best we can. It is what it is, we are still in a pandemic. We have been very fortunate and we are hoping it can stay that way. I hate it. I hate it when the teams are having to cancel. That's the last thing any of these players want. They work so hard to play games. They practice so many more times than they get to play. I mean so many more. I hurt for every team that that has to miss a game, but also very grateful when we get to play them."