Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper expresses concern over COVID-19 cancellations in sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As so many other teams around the country in many sports are having cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 protocols, Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper addressed her concerns on Saturday when asked by WBIR.
"Well I think all coaches right now are concerned," Harper said following a 74-62 loss to Stanford on Saturday night. "We do the best we can, we handle the protocols the best we can. It is what it is, we are still in a pandemic. We have been very fortunate and we are hoping it can stay that way. I hate it. I hate it when the teams are having to cancel. That's the last thing any of these players want. They work so hard to play games. They practice so many more times than they get to play. I mean so many more. I hurt for every team that that has to miss a game, but also very grateful when we get to play them."
The Vols men's basketball team was just one of several teams in NCAA basketball to have a game called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program. That game was supposed to happen Saturday afternoon.
The women's basketball team will take on ETSU on Monday inside Thompson Boling Arena to continue non-conference play. The men's team will take on eighth ranked Arizona on Wednesday inside Thompson Boling Arena.