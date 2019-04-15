KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper has hired two assistant coaches to join her staff, Jennifer Sullivan and Jon Harper, the school announced Monday.

Jon Harper is Kellie's husband and has served on her staff at every stop in her head coaching career for the last 15 seasons.

Sullivan coached on the Ohio State staff last season and worked with the Harpers at Missouri State the previous five seasons.

"In addition to each of them bringing different strengths to the table, there is a proven record of us working well together as a team to build measurable success in a program. Loyalty and trust are key components in how we operate every single day," Kellie Harper said in a press release.



"Jennifer possesses great character, has a tremendous way with people, and is very intelligent and efficient in how she goes about her work. Jon is terrific with game flow as well as time and score, and he displays a persistent coaching approach. I am excited to work beside them but even more excited for our players to have the opportunity to learn from Jennifer and Jon."

Jon Harper was a student manager for the Auburn women's basketball team from 1996-99. Kellie Harper was an assistant coach at Auburn from 2000-01. They both served as assistants at Chattanooga and when Kellie took the head coaching job at Western Carolina, Jon followed as an assistant on her staff. He's continued to work with her at NC State, Missouri State and now Tennessee.

Jon and Kellie have two children - five-year-old Jackson and Kiley, born in June 2018.

Sullivan started her coaching career at Arkansas State, then moved to Louisiana Lafayette before joining the Harpers at Missouri State in 2013.