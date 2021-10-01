Lady Vols hold on late, beat LSU on the road

BATON ROUGE, La. — A last-second stop by the Tennessee defense pushed the Lady Vols into the win column against LSU, beating the Tigers 64-63 on the road.

It was a tight game throughout, with the largest lead for each team being just six points. Turnovers continue to be a problem with the Lady Vols, giving the ball up 19 times with LSU scoring 26 points off of those mistakes. The Lady Vols made up for it on the glass, outrebounding LSU 39-25.