Lady Vols' Kasi Kushkituah uses her Youtube channel to show who she is on and off the court

Lady Vols senior forward Kasi Kushkitawah recently started her own YouTube channel to show a day in the life of a division I student-athlete. Each video on her channel is different, highlighting who she is on and off the court, and all the different passions she has outside of basketball.

"The whole reason really behind me starting my Youtube (channel) is that it's really more than just basketball." Kushkituah told WBIR. "I feel like everyone can watch your game and practice but no one really knows what goes on behind the scenes of a student-athlete."

Kushkituah uses her platform to express herself. Some videos are very serious matters, like her newest video titled Enough is Enough, speaking out against social injustice. some are very light-hearted, like her Tall Girl Yoga Challenge, where her and her two, 6 foot 4 friends, try yoga poses. Kasi says her coaches are very supportive of her channel.

"Coach Kellie (Harper) sent me a picture right afterwards of Kylie in the bed rolling around and doing flips and I was just smiling so much." Kushkituah said. "I wish I could have watched Lady Vols on a personal level when I was growing up."

Last month, Kasi announced on her youtube channel that COVID-19 hit home for the Kushkituah family. Kasi’s 95-year-old great grandmother test positive for coronavirous and had to quarantine in the hospital alone. Kushkituah told me that watching her great-grandmother fight for her life, inspired her to push herself on and off the court.