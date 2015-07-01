Lady Vols land transfer point guard Destinee Wells

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball added another point guard to the roster on Thursday.
Destinee Wells announced she is transferring from Belmont and committing to Tennessee. She is coming off a season where she was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection. She was also on the All-MVC Tournament team.
Wells averaged 19.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game last season in her junior year for the Bruins. She also shot a stellar 45.5% from the three-point range. She scored 35 points in a game last season against Ball State.
Tennessee just wrapped up the season after losing to Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. The Lady Vols turn to next season and the team will be led by returning star Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key, who sat out most of the season after blood clots were found in her lungs.