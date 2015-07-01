Lady Vols land transfer point guard Destinee Wells

Wells was a first team All-MVC selection at Belmont last season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball added another point guard to the roster on Thursday.

Destinee Wells announced she is transferring from Belmont and committing to Tennessee. She is coming off a season where she was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection. She was also on the All-MVC Tournament team.

Wells averaged 19.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game last season in her junior year for the Bruins. She also shot a stellar 45.5% from the three-point range. She scored 35 points in a game last season against Ball State.