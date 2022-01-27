Lady Vols lose in shocking upset to Auburn, 71-61

Fourth-ranked Tennessee suffers their first loss in SEC play to the Tigers who were previously winless in conference play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball lost in a shocking upset against Auburn 71-61 Thursday night.

The fourth-ranked Lady Vols suffer their first loss in SEC play to the Tigers who had yet to win a game in conference play prior to this.

It was the first top-five win for Auburn since 1997. Tennessee struggled on offense, especially with turnovers.

They had 22 in the loss. The Tigers led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but Tennessee retook the lead in the third quarter. Auburn would not fold and they ended up with the win.

The Tigers were led by Aicha Coulibaly who had 26 points. Three other Auburn players scored in double digits.

Jordan Horston scored 21 points and Jordan Walker scored 17 points for Tennessee.