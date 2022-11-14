No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana

Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of play, handing Tennessee its second loss of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.

Indiana led by as many as 16 points in the second half, and Tennessee cut the deficit to four points in the fourth quarter, but could not completely erase the Hoosiers' lead. UT head coach Kellie Harper questioned her team's toughness after the game.

"They punched us in the mouth. I would have liked to see a better response on our end, but we didn't see it," Harper said. "We'll get better because we have to. You can't keep doing what you're doing, or you're going to get the same result."

UT's Rickea Jackson led all scorers with 17 points, and fellow transfer Jasmine Powell posted a double-double behind 16 points and ten rebounds. Five Indiana players scored in double-digits, and Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger both put up double-doubles in the Hoosiers' win.

Tennessee fell to 1-2 this season, and the Lady Vols' next contest will take them to the Bahamas when they begin the Battle 4 Atlantis against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19.