KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols are 4-0 after taking down Tennessee State, 73-43, at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday evening.

Sophomore Rae Burrell led Tennessee with 14 points, while junior Rennia Davis recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

This is the third straight year that the Lady Vols have started 4-0.

"I thought we were a little slow out of the gates...our energy and effort was a little bit lower than it needed to be to start the game," said head coach Kellie Harper.

The Lady Vols scored just 14 points in the first quarter, turning the ball over seven times.

A few players said the emotions from beating #15 Notre Dame on Monday may have slowed them down to start Thursday's game.

Tennessee's energy picked up in the second half. They held Tennessee State to just 5 points in the third quarter. The Lady Vols also forced 7 turnovers, leading to 11 points.

"I think it's sometimes hard to go from not playing well to turning that around and finishing strong. I thought they finished much better than they started, so that's a positive for us," Harper said.

Up next, the Lady Vols have five consecutive home games, starting with Stetson on Nov. 19.