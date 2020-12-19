Lady Vols name opponent for Sunday

Tennessee replaces Jackson State with UNC-Greensboro.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lady Vols will play UNC-Greensboro on Sunday, the team announced on Saturday. The Spartans are taking the place of Jackson State, after JSU informed Tennessee that COVID-19 issues within the program prevents them from traveling to Knoxville.

The game starts at noon and will air on the SEC Network. The team noted that tickets currently issued for the originally-scheduled Jackson State game will remain valid for the match-up with UNCG slated for Sunday.

Walk-up ticket sales will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Thompson-Boling Arena ticket windows.