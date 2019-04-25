University of Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper announced Thursday that Lacey Goldwire has joined her staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.



According to a press release, she will be part of a Lady Vol program that includes previously-announced assistants Jon Harper and Jennifer Sullivan.



The 2019-20 campaign will mark her eighth season full-time and her 12th year overall in the coaching profession, including stops at Oklahoma State, Morehead State, Iowa, Arkansas and now Rocky Top. She has been part of programs that have earned postseason berths in nine of 11 seasons.



"We are very excited to be adding Lacey Goldwire to our coaching staff," Harper said. "Lacey is a person of high character and has a wonderful personality. She is a terrific recruiter and has knowledge and experience in the SEC that will prove to be very beneficial for our program."



Goldwire comes to Knoxville from the University of Arkansas, where she spent the past two seasons as an assistant on Mike Neighbors' staff. Since arriving in April 2017, she has helped in the rebuilding process as the Razorbacks went from 13-18 in Neighbors' first season to 22-15 a year ago with a trip to the SEC Tournament championship game and the WNIT third round.



