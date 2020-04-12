Lady Vols on the road to West Virginia Sunday

The Lady Vols opened their season with double-digits wins over Western Kentucky and East Tennessee State. The Mountaineers sit at 3-0.

After two home wins to open the 2020-21 campaign, the Lady Vols are on the road Sunday to Morgantown. Tip off against West Virginia is set for 2:00pm EST.

Due to recent spikes of positive COVID-19 cases, West Virginia is allowing only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and basketball staffs to be permitted at games in December.

"The atmosphere at home (Thompson-Boling Arena) is very, very different." Head coach Kellie Harper said.

"We are used to a big crowd here. The background noise is louder. We're used to having emotion with our fans. In terms of on the road, that doesn't always happens. It's sometimes low energy, low crowd. For our returners, it won't be completely new to see a low crowd game. You have to build your own energy and work together to get your own energy and emotion going, and that will definitely be the case on Sunday."

The Mountaineers sit at 3-0 this season with opening wins over Fresno State, LSU and North Alabama.

West Virginia returns three players from last year's starting lineup - redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, junior forward Kari Niblack and junior guard Madisen Smith. As a Mountaineer, Gondrezick averages 15.5 points per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 35.0% from behind the arc.

"Going into our West Virginia game, if there was an advantage, I would give it to West Virginia based on their returners, and just being there and being more established." Harper said. "I'm not going to discount our team that's been here and played a year, and some of our newcomers are also experienced college basketball players."