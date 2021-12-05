x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Lady Vols overcome fourth quarter deficit to beat Virginia Tech 64-58

The Lady Vols were down 55-48 with 6:01 in the game. They proceeded to go on a 10-0 run and then never surrendered the lead.
Credit: AP
Jordan Walker (4) of Tennessee drives while defended by Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore (5) in the first half of an NCAA college women's basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tennessee women's basketball won in dramatic fashion again, beating Virginia Tech 64-58 on Sunday.

The Lady Vols were down 55-48 with 6:01 in the game. They proceeded to go on a 10-0 run and then never surrendered the lead.

Jordan Walker led all Tennessee players with 17 points. Sara Puckett had 15 points, including six points during the 10-0 run.

Virginia Tech 's nonconference winning streak of  63 straight contests dating back to 2014, which was a school record, was snapped by the Lady Vols. It was a school record for the Hokies.

The Lady Vols play Georgia State next on Dec. 12 inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Alcoa wins seventh straight 3A state championship over East Nashville, 45-14