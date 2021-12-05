Lady Vols overcome fourth quarter deficit to beat Virginia Tech 64-58

The Lady Vols were down 55-48 with 6:01 in the game. They proceeded to go on a 10-0 run and then never surrendered the lead.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tennessee women's basketball won in dramatic fashion again, beating Virginia Tech 64-58 on Sunday.

The Lady Vols were down 55-48 with 6:01 in the game. They proceeded to go on a 10-0 run and then never surrendered the lead.

Jordan Walker led all Tennessee players with 17 points. Sara Puckett had 15 points, including six points during the 10-0 run.

Virginia Tech 's nonconference winning streak of 63 straight contests dating back to 2014, which was a school record, was snapped by the Lady Vols. It was a school record for the Hokies.

The Lady Vols play Georgia State next on Dec. 12 inside Thompson-Boling Arena.