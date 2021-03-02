Lady Vols pause team activities after positive COVID-19 test

This is the second time this season Tennessee has had to pause activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee women's basketball program has paused team activities after one positive COVID-19 test result and the following contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel. That includes coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.

It's the second time this season the Lady Vols have had to pause team activities because of a COVID-19 test result within the program.

Tennessee's next two games, Thursday at No. 24 Mississippi State and Sunday at No. 7 Texas A&M have been postponed.

"The Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community," UT said in a statement.

No word yet as to when the Lady Vols could resume team activities.