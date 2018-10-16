The Lady Vols were picked to finish 3rd in the Southeastern Conference in a voting of a select panel of both SEC and national media members on Tuesday. Mississippi State and South Carolina were picked to finish ahead of Tennessee.
Sophomore Rennia Davis represents the Lady Vols on the Preseason All-SEC team according to the select panel. Davis averaged 12 points and 7.6 rebounds as a freshman last season.
Here's the full results from the voting released on Tuesday.
- Mississippi State
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Missouri
- Texas A&M
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- LSU
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss
Player of the Year
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Preseason All-SEC
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Anriel Howard, Mississippi State
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Alexis Jennings, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
The Lady Vols start the season on November 5 with an exhibition game against Carson-Newman in Knoxville.