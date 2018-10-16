The Lady Vols were picked to finish 3rd in the Southeastern Conference in a voting of a select panel of both SEC and national media members on Tuesday. Mississippi State and South Carolina were picked to finish ahead of Tennessee.

Sophomore Rennia Davis represents the Lady Vols on the Preseason All-SEC team according to the select panel. Davis averaged 12 points and 7.6 rebounds as a freshman last season.

Here's the full results from the voting released on Tuesday.

Mississippi State South Carolina Tennessee Georgia Missouri Texas A&M Kentucky Auburn LSU Alabama Arkansas Florida Vanderbilt Ole Miss

Player of the Year

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Preseason All-SEC

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Anriel Howard, Mississippi State

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Alexis Jennings, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

The Lady Vols start the season on November 5 with an exhibition game against Carson-Newman in Knoxville.

