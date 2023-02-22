Lady Vols play No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night

The Lady Vols face off against the undefeated reigning national champions inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball goes up against their toughest test of the season on Thursday night against No. 1 South Carolina.

The Lady Vols will try and upset the undefeated reigning national champions inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT has locked up at least the three seed for the SEC Tournament sitting at 12-2 in conference play. South Carolina is at the top of the standings at 13-0 in SEC games.

Rickea Jackson has been torching the nets in her last four games with Tennessee, averaging 25.3 points per game. She has also averaged 7.8 rebounds per game in that span.

Other Lady Vols have played well these past four games too, including Jordan Horston with 15.0 PPG and 8.0 RPG, Tess Darby is averaging 13 PPG and Jillian Hollingshead has averaged 9.0 PPG and 7.5 RPG.

Jordan Walker and Jasmine Powell are dishing out 4.5 and 4.3 assists per game respectively in the last four contests too.

South Carolina is coming off a scare, but they escaped an upset on the road against Ole Miss, winning 64-57 in overtime on Sunday,

Guard Zia Cooke leads the Gamecocks in scoring with 15.5 PPG. Aliyah Boston, the reigning Naismith National Player of the Year is averaging 13.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG and has 52 blocks on the season.

Tennessee hasn't gotten a win over a No. 1 ranked team since 2005 when the Pat Summitt-led team beat LSU in the SEC championship game 67-65. They haven't beaten a No. 1 team at home since Jan. 1, 1996, when they beat Louisiana Tech 77-72.

The Lady Vols and Gamecocks square off at 7 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. The game can be watched on ESPN.